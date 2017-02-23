Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old boy found unresponsive

Related Coverage Death of 1-year-old boy found unresponsive under investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Baby Luka’s mother and her boyfriend have been charged following an investigation into the death of the 1-year-old boy.

David Bridges was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child. Rebecca Patrick was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Both have been arraigned and pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, Albany Police responded to his mother’s home here on South Allen Street, where they found Luka unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Albany County District Attorney alleges Luka died of blunt force trauma and lacerated liver while he was left in the care of his mother’s boyfriend on February 6th.

A neighbor says around noon, Bridges came upstairs to her second-floor apartment and was banging on the door and told her that baby Luka was not breathing. She says 911 was then called.

Police say Patrick was not home when he was reported unresponsive by who neighbors say is her boyfriend.

According to the indictment, Luka was repeatedly abused for nearly a month by Bridges before his death.

The DA says no new court dates have been scheduled at this time.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide updates when available.