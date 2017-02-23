Local officer receives Congressional Badge of Bravery

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local police officer being honored today and receiving the Congressional Badge of Bravery.

The award is giving to officers who exhibit exception acts of bravery in the line of duty and going beyond the normal call of duty.

Troy police officer Josh Comitale received the honor from Senator Chuck Schumer surround by family, friends, and fellow officers on Thursday.

“It’s a great honor. I’m humbled to receive this award.”

In August of 2015, Comitale responded to an attempted carjacking and witnessed another officer Chad Klein get shot in the shoulder by the suspect. He then fired his weapon back at the suspect who would later die from his injuries.

Comitale and Klein, both shot during the incident, had long recoveries. If not for Comitale’s quick thinking and falling back on his training, there could have been a much different outcome.

“The heroics are well defined that evening,” Chief John Tedesco said. “What they did to come back to duty is even more heroic.”

Comitale says the award is more for those who stood by him during that recovery.

“This award is more I feel it’s important to me but to my family. They went through the worst part of this. I had some wounds but I think it was a lot tougher for them. It’s for me and for them.”

Even though he doesn’t consider himself a hero, many people would consider him a hero, evident from the turnout.

Both officers will finally return to work next week.