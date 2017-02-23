Kelly: No use of US military to enforce immigration

Migrants walk toward the U.S.-Mexico border wall on the outskirts of Nogales, Mexico, Tuesday, April 1, 2008. U.S. officials say the Bush administration will bypass more than 30 laws and regulations in an effort to complete 670 miles (1,050 kilometers) of fence along the U.S. border with Mexico by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Guillermo Arias)
Migrants walk toward the U.S.-Mexico border wall on the outskirts of Nogales, Mexico, Tuesday, April 1, 2008. U.S. officials say the Bush administration will bypass more than 30 laws and regulations in an effort to complete 670 miles (1,050 kilometers) of fence along the U.S. border with Mexico by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Guillermo Arias)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says there will be “no mass deportations” and “no use of military forces” in enforcing President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Kelly is speaking in Mexico City after he and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met their Mexican counterparts. Kelly says everything the U.S. does on immigration will be done legally and with respect for human rights.

He also says actions will occur in close coordination with Mexico’s government.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said deportations are “a military operation” because the U.S. has allowed too many bad people into the country previously

