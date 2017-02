COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – George Muzio Jr., a former Cohoes little league coach has been indicted on seven charges of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Police say 34-year-old Muzio had over 100 child pornography videos on his computer. They say it doesn’t appear as though Muzio knew any of the children in the videos.

Muzio managed Cohoes little league players aged 10 to 12 years old, but has since resigned his position.