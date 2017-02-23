Crowd becomes aggressive after Hoosick Falls settlement meeting adjourned

Related Coverage Complete Coverage: Hoosick Falls water contamination crisis

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A crowd gathered in Hoosick Falls became aggressive after a meeting was adjourned due to a board member having a family emergency.

A meeting was to be held at the Hoosick Falls Armory on Thursday to discuss the revised settlement between the village, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell.

But when a board member was unable to attend due to a family emergency, the crowd became aggressive and demanded the meeting still go on. People started shouting at the board members, and police had to step in.

The crowd then chanted “Vote no” with reference to the settlement just over $1 million. The deal started at $850,000 to cover village expenses, consulting fees, and creating a discretionary fund.

Under the deal, the village cannot sue either company in connection with three existing wells that have filtration systems, but any future problems are fair game.

In January, the board voted to table the settlement after people spoke out against it saying the deal was too rushed. A letter was sent to Mayor David Borge on Thursday that urged him not to accept the new deal because it would free the three companies from any future liabilities.

The mayor left within seconds after the meeting was adjourned. But those in attendance felt strongly about the meeting being adjourned and felt they should’ve at least gotten the chance to speak about the settlement.

“Rip it up!” Michele Baker, of Hoosick Falls, exclaimed. “You have a room full of people here that have great ideas. Listen to the folks in Hoosick Falls, and get yourself a damn good agreement to fix the toxic polluters.”

The meeting was adjourned until 6 p.m. Monday at the Armory.