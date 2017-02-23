Albany lawmakers launch ‘Fair Share for Albany’ campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, along with state lawmakers, launched a campaign Thursday to advocate for fair funding for the city.

Traditionally, the city of Albany receives a large chuck of funding set aside in the state budget. However, this year the $12.5 million has not yet been specified.

Sheehan says the more than 60% of the property in the city of Albany off the tax books is contributing to a huge gap that is nearly is impossible to fill without the funds from the state.

Sheehan says the city has already implemented a hiring freeze and several other methods of saving money. But those cuts won’t be enough if New York does not allocate the necessary $12.5 million.

Sheehan says the budget shortfall would affect the entire region.

“When you think about the economic engine that exists here in the city of Albany in respect to job creation, when you think about the cultural events that occur here, the fact that it’s the state’s Capitol, the fact we have incredible resources that are enjoyed by everybody in the region, it really simply makes sense,” says Sheehan.

If you’d like to get involved or learn more about the campaign head to Fairshare4Albany.org.