$5M secured for victims of discrimination in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York has secured more than $5 million in compensation of discrimination.

According to the governor’s office, 39 of those victims are in the Capital Region with more than $210,000 in compensation.

The largest outcomes were seen in employment cases, including discrimination over disability, gender and pay equity and sexual harassment.

The most notable housing cases included race discrimination.

New York’s diversity is its strength and this administration has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, period,” Governor Cuomo said. “We will take every necessary step to ensure New Yorkers are being treated fairly under the law, that landlords, employers and businesses know their obligations, and that those who disregard them will be held accountable.”

A breakdown of cases by region and compensation.

Region Number of Victims Compensation Capital Region 39 $210,165 Central NY 77 $588,113 Finger Lakes 107 $615,433 Hudson Valley 78 $367,506 Long Island 167 $780,400 Mohawk Valley 24 $85,281 New York City 276 $1,800,291 North Country 10 $44,033 Southern Tier 26 $89,250 Western NY 119 $587,178