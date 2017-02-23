$5M secured for victims of discrimination in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York has secured more than $5 million in compensation of discrimination.

According to the governor’s office, 39 of those victims are in the Capital Region with more than $210,000 in compensation.

The largest outcomes were seen in employment cases, including discrimination over disability, gender and pay equity and sexual harassment.

The most notable housing cases included race discrimination.

New York’s diversity is its strength and this administration has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, period,” Governor Cuomo said. “We will take every necessary step to ensure New Yorkers are being treated fairly under the law, that landlords, employers and businesses know their obligations, and that those who disregard them will be held accountable.”

A breakdown of cases by region and compensation.

Region Number of Victims Compensation
Capital Region 39 $210,165
Central NY 77 $588,113
Finger Lakes 107 $615,433
Hudson Valley 78 $367,506
Long Island 167 $780,400
Mohawk Valley 24 $85,281
New York City 276 $1,800,291
North Country 10 $44,033
Southern Tier 26 $89,250
Western NY 119 $587,178

