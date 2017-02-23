$5M secured for victims of discrimination in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York has secured more than $5 million in compensation of discrimination.
According to the governor’s office, 39 of those victims are in the Capital Region with more than $210,000 in compensation.
The largest outcomes were seen in employment cases, including discrimination over disability, gender and pay equity and sexual harassment.
The most notable housing cases included race discrimination.
New York’s diversity is its strength and this administration has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, period,” Governor Cuomo said. “We will take every necessary step to ensure New Yorkers are being treated fairly under the law, that landlords, employers and businesses know their obligations, and that those who disregard them will be held accountable.”
A breakdown of cases by region and compensation.
|Region
|Number of Victims
|Compensation
|Capital Region
|39
|$210,165
|Central NY
|77
|$588,113
|Finger Lakes
|107
|$615,433
|Hudson Valley
|78
|$367,506
|Long Island
|167
|$780,400
|Mohawk Valley
|24
|$85,281
|New York City
|276
|$1,800,291
|North Country
|10
|$44,033
|Southern Tier
|26
|$89,250
|Western NY
|119
|$587,178