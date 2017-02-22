Woman’s Facebook warning of shirt on car windshield goes viral

FLINT, Mich. (WTNH) – A woman’s Facebook post about finding a shirt wrapped around her car windshield has gone viral. While it might sound odd, the viral photo has received thousands of shares and serves as a warning for others when it comes to protecting yourself against sexual assault.

It all started on Thursday night, when 19-year-old Ashley Hardacre finished her closing shift at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint, Michigan, and walked to her car in the parking lot with some other girls she works with, as usual. In her post, Hardacre explained how she got into her car and locked the door immediately like she always does, before noticing that there was a blue flannel shirt on her windshield.

Hardacre says she didn’t want to get out of her car to take the shirt off because there were two cars parked near her and one of them was running.

“I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off,” she wrote. “At first I thought maybe someone had just thrown it on my car for some odd reason.”

Hardacre says she then tried to use her windshield wipers to get the shirt off the car, but couldn’t because it was completely wrapped around the wiper blade.

“I had seen posts lately about people finding things under their windshield wipers in the Burton/Flint area as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted. Luckily I knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around me so I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off,” Hardacre wrote.

Hardacre doesn’t know why the shirt was there but says it had to have been intentional by the way it was placed. She added that she was going to inform mall security and that from now on she would ask them to walk her to her car.

Hardacre ended her post with “it definitely frightened me a little bit.I’m so glad my parents had informed me that it was happening in our area, I just never thought it would potentially happen to my car.”

Read the full Facebook post below: