ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Via Aquarium in Rotterdam is getting ready to welcome its 100,000th guest.

To celebrate this milestone, Via Aquarium will be giving it’s 100,000th guest a free Family 4-pack of 2017 season passes, one $100 dollar Via Aquarium gift card, and one $100 dollar Via Entertainment arcade card.

They are expecting to see the 100,000th guest sometime this week, so head there and you could be a winner.