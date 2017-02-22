Tentative agreement reached in Honeywell lockout

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A tentative agreement has now been reached in what has been an almost year-long labor dispute at the Honeywell plant in Green Island.

The Honeywell workers have been locked out since May.

In a statement, the mediator commends the representatives from Honeywell and the union for agreeing to attend the mediation session, and congratulates both parties on a “hopeful outcome.”

Local Honeywell workers agreed to a contract offer back in November, but remained locked out after workers at the larger plant in South Bend, Indiana rejected it.

The settlement now needs to be approved.