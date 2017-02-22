SodaStream recalls 51K bottles that could explode in your face

CNN Published: Updated:
SodaStream

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Kitchen gadget maker SodaStream is recalling 51,000 carbonating bottles. The reason? They may explode!

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the bottles can burst under pressure.

No injuries have been reported from the issue.

The bottles in question are SodaStream’s one-liter blue tint dishwasher-safe carbonating bottles.

They have an expiration date of April 2020 and were sold from February 2016 to January 2017 on SodaStream’s website, as well as Amazon, Walmart and Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Anyone who bought the bottles should stop using them and contact soda-stream for a refund.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s