Revised PFOA settlement reached in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hoosick Falls, Saint-Gobain and Honeywell have reached a new deal concerning the ongoing PFOA crisis.

The settlement is now just over a million dollars, up from the prior $850,000 agreement.

The money would cover village expenses, consulting fees, and create a discretionary fund.

Under the deal, the village cannot sue either company in connection with three existing wells that have filtration systems. However, any future problems are fair game.

The Village is holding a special meeting tomorrow night at the Armory to discuss the deal.