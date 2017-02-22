Powerball jackpot reaches $403 million

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Powerball jackpot is now at more than $400 million dollars.

To put that into perspective, the U.S. population is still at about 320 million. So, you could give a dollar to every single person and still have money to spend.

Mornings are always busy at the Stewart’s on Route 9 in Latham, but on Wednesday, the Powerball machine was certainly getting more attention than usual.

“It’s a big, big pot of money,” Rensselaer resident, Annette, said.

Despite the odds, dozens of hopeful patrons were taking a shot at turning two bucks into $400 million dollars.

“You never know,” Waterford resident, Tom St. Martin, said.

They do know just how they’d spend all that cold hard cash.

“I would take care of my family and friends first,” St. Martin said.

“I would retire, I would travel a lot and I would help out a charity,” Annette said.

“I’m going to donate it to somebody that really needs it,” Cohoes resident, Tyler Skaarup, said.

St. Martin said he wouldn’t even work anymore.

Some chose those six numbers based on meaningful dates.

“Birthdays [such as] myself, my children, and my friends,” Annette said.

Lottery organizers note that the majority of past winners have actually left the big decisions up to the machine, no matter the method. A winner’s a winner and you choose how you want to collect it whether it’s all at once or in small payments each year.

“Oh one lump sum,” St. Martin said.

“[I’d] take it all and be gone,” Cory from Ballston Spa said.

Heads up, according to numbermatics.com, it takes roughly 19 years just to count to 400 million, so you may not want to ask for your winnings in ones.

Now if you were the big winner, after taxes you’d actually take home about $244 million dollars. The drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.