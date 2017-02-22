Police: Woman accused of smuggling razor blade, drugs inside body cavity

COMSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State police have arrested a woman for smuggling contraband within a correctional facility.

While a visitor at the Washington Correctional Facility, Regina Crump, 24, of New York City, was found by corrections officers to be vaginally secreting a balloon that contained a scalpel blade, Suboxone pills, and approximately 17 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Crump was charged with felony counts of promoting prison contraband, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a violation of the state sanitary code.

Crump was processed and arraigned in the Town of Fort Ann Court where she was remanded to the Washington County Jail for lack of bail.