Police investigating reported assault after transgender woman says she was attacked

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local transgender woman is speaking out after she says she was the victim of a gender-based crime.

It was noon on Monday when Brianna Rocais, 23, was sitting at a bus stop on Central Avenue when two men suddenly came up to her and punched her in the head.

She then asked one of the men why they hit her, and he responded by calling her inappropriate names. Rocais says the men wanted to start a fight, but she says she chose to walk away.

Rocais says she thinks she was a target because she is transgender. Monday was the third time she’s been attacked for that reason.

While she says the attention on the incident has been unexpected, she has a message for the LGBT population, who may also be at risk.

“Learn self-defense, be vigilant,” Rocais said. “Self-preservation is the most important thing right now in this day and age, especially with the new administration. I think there has been a heightened vocal intolerance for LGBT people.”

Police say they’re currently reviewing surveillance footage. As for Rocais, she says she’s chosen a different bus stop given how traumatized she still is.