Police horse, Officer Jupiter, prepares for retirement

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year veteran of the Saratoga Police Department is getting ready to turn in his badge.

When one barn door closes, another one opens, especially when you’ve actively served and protected your community for over a decade.

Officer Jupiter has been working the streets of Saratoga since 2003, just three years after the mounted program started. This year, he’s announced his retirement.

“We kind of knew in the last couple of years that the time was coming,” said patrolman Officer Glenn Barrett. “Kind of loved keeping him and I was hoping he was going to retire with me.”

Perhaps, Jupiter’s closest partner is Officer Glenn Barrett.

“He started his career with me, he got trained alongside me, and we hit the road together for the first time, and in the beginning, I think he had a lot more confidence in me,” Officer Barrett said. “He knew and always made me look good. Throughout the years, he treated me very well.”

In his time on the force, Jupiter has greeted countless families, marched in parades and most importantly, controlled unruly crowds downtown.

“On Caroline St., if you’re up on the horse on top of Caroline, I could see down the street, I can see a problem before it even occurs,” Officer Barrett said.

But at 23-years-old, Jupiter’s got a lot more life left in him. He’ll live out the rest of his days with another co-worker: Officer Aaron Moore.

“We just wanted to keep him in the police family,” Officer Moore said.

“I’m going to continue to ride him, I’m going to keep him in shape, and keep him healthy and strong,” Officer Barrett said.

Officer Moore says Officer Barrett is always welcome to come visit his old friend.

Officer Jupiter’s last day on patrol will be on St. Patrick’s Day. A new horse will take over his shift shortly after.