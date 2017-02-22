Police chase leads to crash involving several vehicles in Albany

Web staff Published: Updated:
north-manning-albany-police-chase-crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arrested after police said he led officers on a short chase before crashing his vehicle.

Albany police initiated a traffic stop at Judson and Livingston Wednesday night. According to police, the driver fled and led police on a short chase.

The driver lost control at Manning Boulevard and North Manning, rolled the car over, and then fled on foot. Police arrested him a short time later.

The driver is a male in his 20s. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with minor injuries.

North Manning and Livingston Avenue have since reopened.

