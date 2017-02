ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state has launched new resources to will help employers, insurers and employees adjust to the new Paid Family Leave program.

One of those resources is this website, Paving the Way to Paid Family Leave. It provides timeline information which shows the program will be phased over the next four years.

There’s also information on how the program works and provides other resource information, like the Paid Family Leave helpline.