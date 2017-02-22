Jimmy Fallon donates $100K to fund art at Saugerties High School

Jimmy Fallon
FILE - In this May 12, 2014 file photo, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon attends the NBC Network 2014 Upfront presentation at the Javits Center in New York. Just a few months after Fallon marked his first anniversary as host of The Tonight Show, NBC has signed him for six more years. Calling him the best there is, NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said Fallon, Aug. 13, 2015, who turns 41 next month, will occupy the Tonight host chair until at least 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Jimmy Fallon has donated $100,000 to help fund the art program at the high school he attended, with some of the money going toward the school’s TV studio.

The host of NBC’s “Tonight Show” is a 1992 graduate of Saugerties High School in upstate New York. Fallon tells The Associated Press in a statement that he’s glad to be able to give something back. He adds: “And if anyone there wants to return the favor with a statue of me or something, I’m totally cool with that, too.”

While there’s no word on a statue, district Superintendent Seth Turner thanked Fallon for the gift and joked that he’s willing to completely eliminate Fallon’s disciplinary record in return.

