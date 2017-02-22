Former Siena swimmer teaching inclusive swim classes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s weather is a reminder that spring and summer are just around the corner. As the weather gets warmer, cooling off by taking a swim might start to become an appealing option once again.

Swimming is an all-inclusive sport. It is a great form of exercise, but to really enjoy it you need to know how to handle yourself in the water.

Ashley Serrago is an alumna of the Sienna College swim team, and now she does private swim lessons for children, adults, and children with special needs or physical disabilities. Her classes are all about positive psychology. She wants to help re-direct people’s negative thoughts about water and swimming.

Serrago starts students working on their kick, stretching and pointing the toes with a slight bend in the knee. She says this also helps people get comfortable in the water.

When it comes to water safety, every step is a building block. Serrago says it’s important to start with a good foundation and then push beyond that point of comfort.

“You want to build off of what you’re comfortable with,” says Serrago. “And then the next lesson we build on that. So by the end of our lessons you’ve got a new house. You know how to swim.”

Serrago was diagnosed with ADHD as a child and says that swimming helped calm her mind and focus on one thing at a time because the sport is so detailed and physically exhausting.

For children with special needs, a body of water can be a calming refuge from sensory overload because it is so quiet underwater. The pool can also be a great place to let out excess energy.

Serrago says the focus she gained from swimming translated into other areas of her life, and even benefitted her in school.

She says while swimming can be a big help, it’s important for kids with special needs to learn the basics of water safety. For a child with special needs, learning those basic steps could be a life saver.