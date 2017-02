ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police say a former BOCES employee, assigned to the Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District, is accused of a forcible touching allegation that dates back several years.

Charles Rhynhart, 63, has not been arrested yet. He’s expected to turn himself in at Rotterdam Town Court on March 6. Police say after that appearance, he will be formally charged.

Right now, there’s only one victim at this time.