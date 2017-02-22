Couple charged after 8-year-old boy overdoses on heroin

BEREA, Ohio (CNN) – The parents of an Ohio child face some serious charges after their 8-year-old son overdosed on heroin.

Paramedics were called to the home in Berea on January 11th.

Police say the boy’s father was doing chest compressions on his son when they arrived.

Once police got to the home, an officer was able to find a pulse on the child.

He was taken to the hospital where authorities say they found opiates and other drugs in his system.

Hospital staff also found suspected contraband in a makeshift container tucked in the boy’s sock.

Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko were arrested at the hospital and charged with drug possession and endangering children.

Police say the child is now staying with relatives and doing well.