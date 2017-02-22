Constituents want town halls from Congressional reps Faso, Stefanik

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People across the Capital Region want their Congressional representatives to hold town halls to address their issues and concerns.

A large group outside of the Fort Orange Club in Albany protested Congressman John Faso. He was holding a $2,700 per plate fundraiser on Wednesday.

People were out front with a message for him. They held signs that read “We need care not chaos” and “Where’s Faso?”

There have been several contentious republican town halls across the country. Faso does not have any town hall events planned. He’s serving his first term in Washington.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also has not held a town hall. There was one on Wednesday in Glens Falls, but it was not officially from Stefanik’s office.

Rather, it was organized by a group that wants her to plan one. They recorded some questions they want to ask Stefanik and will send her a digital file.