Boston Symphony Orchestra plans Tanglewood expansion

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is announcing a planned four-building expansion of Tanglewood, its leafy summer concert venue nestled in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

The $30 million building project will be the largest at the 80-year-old festival grounds since the opening of Ozawa Hall in 1994.

The orchestra announced Tuesday night that the complex will support the performance and rehearsal activities at its summer music academy, the Tanglewood Music Center. The buildings will be used throughout the year and also be the center of a new education initiative called the Tanglewood Learning Institute.

The complex is scheduled to open in summer 2019, with a groundbreaking set for late this summer. The architects are William Rawn Associates, the same firm that designed Ozawa Hall. A landscaping project also is planned.