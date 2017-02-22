Bethlehem Central School District bus driver accused of having child porn

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had child pornography.

Police say they received a tip from the Computer Crime Unit of the State Police that someone with an IP address located in Albany was downloading child pornography

After an investigation, police arrested and charged David Haverly, 66, of Albany, N.Y., with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Police say Haverly was employed as a bus driver for the Bethlehem Central School District. At this time, police say there is no indication he had inappropriate physical or verbal contact with any children routinely in his care.

Anyone who feels that Haverly may have had inappropriate contact with children that investigators are unaware of is urged to contact police at (518)-783-3211.

Bethlehem Central School District Statement:

David Haverly was hired as a bus driver by the Bethlehem Central School District in September 2006. Prior to being hired, Mr. Haverly successfully passed pre-employment background checks required by law. All bus drivers employed by the Bethlehem Central School District are subject to fingerprinting and criminal background checks as a condition of employment. During the 2016-17 school year, Haverly has worked as a driver on Route 65 which serves the middle school. Families of all students who are currently assigned to Mr. Haverly's bus route are being contacted directly by Superintendent Jody Monroe. A substitute driver will be in place when students return to school Monday from the mid-winter break. "The safety and well-being of students is the district's top priority," said Superintendent Monroe. "We are reaching out to families today and encouraging them to talk to their children about this issue, providing them with the information we have available." Any current or former student who may have had contact with Mr. Haverly that made the student feel uncomfortable is encouraged to tell a parent, teacher or other trusted adult immediately. Parents with any information that may be pertinent to the criminal investigation should contact the New York State Police at 518-783-3211. Students or parents wishing to discuss this matter with school district officials or who may need counseling support are encouraged to contact Director of Special Education and Student Services Kathy Johnston via email at kjohnston@bcsd.neric.org or by phone at 518-439-8886.