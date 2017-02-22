Bank: Skimming device placed on ATM in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A card skimming device was placed on an ATM in downtown Glens Falls, the bank said.

Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company said it began investigating an increase in reports of debit card fraud on Tuesday. According to the bank, a skimming device was used on the main office ATM in downtown Glens Falls.

The skimmer was placed on the ATM over a limited period of time, and some card numbers and PINs were taken, the bank said.

Law enforcement has been notified, and a notice was posted on the bank’s website. The bank has also notified customers it believes may have been affected. Those customers will be provided with new debit cards.

Any fraudulent transactions will also be fully refunded.

If you believe your debit card may have been impacted, contact the bank at (800) 246-2415.

