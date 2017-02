WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Waterford man has been arrested after police found he was involved in a crash that included a parked car.

Police received a call early Sunday morning for a broken down car. Once they arrived, police say they found the car wasn’t broken but had hit a parked car instead.

Police say through an investigation they found Ryan Vozzy, 30, had been drinking. He now faces charges including DWI.

He has been released and scheduled to appear in court in March.