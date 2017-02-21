Rensselaer Police arrest man wanted on Virginia homicide warrant

william-mug

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer Police arrested a man wanted on a Virginia homicide warrant after a short chase Monday evening.

Police say officers pulled over 24-year-old Demetrius William on Washington Ave for speeding around 10:52 p.m. Monday.

Upon investigation, the officers discovered William had an active homicide arrest warrant out of Richmond City, Virginia.

Police say when officers told William to exit his car, he fled the scene. The short pursuit ended in the area of Route 4 and Route 43 when police say William crashed his car into a curb.

William was taken into custody and is being held pending arraignment on the Virginia homicide warrant and several charges, including several felony charges, stemming from the traffic stop and pursuit.

