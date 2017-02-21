Protecting yourself from counterfeit bills

(WTNH) — Would you be able to tell if a fake bill ended up in your hands?

“Oh it’s extremely popular, cheap to make and big profit,” said Detective Kimberly Borkowski of the Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force.

Borkowski is talking about the recent flare-up of counterfeit money in pockets across Connecticut. From 20s to hundreds, they’re easy to reproduce with scanners and laser printers by mom-and-pop operations running out of kitchen laboratories. But the bigger problem is professional offset printing that comes from other countries.

“A while ago we saw a lot of what we call super notes from North Korea, now we see a lot of Peruvian notes which are very good,” said Borkowski.

Christopher Riley is the Resident Agent in charge of The Secret Service here in Connecticut. He says these professionally reproduced hundred dollar bills make their way into Connecticut. They have a Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force that shuts down Local operations, but the Secret service also works outside U.S. borders.

“What we have done is we have established a cooperation with both Colombia and Peru to establish an anti-counterfeiting vetted force with them,” said Riley.

The Secret Service says Craigslist is a popular and easy way the counterfeiters pass cash. Most merchants and banks have switched to a high-tech scanner because the last person who possesses the note, is stuck with it. There are several safety measures in place including the paper ink and ultraviolet strips embedded in the bill:

The paper is 75 percent cotton and has more of a cloth feel to it.

The ink changes colors and shimmers like it is still wet, which is hard for counterfeiters to reproduce.

Security strips embedded in the paper will glow pink, blue, yellow or green depending on denomination when held under an ultraviolet light.

For more information, click here.