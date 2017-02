GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gloversville Police are urging the public to closely examine U.S. currency in which they are handling to ensure it’s authentic.

Police say in the past week, they responded to several complaints concerning the passing of “Motion Picture Use Only” imitation United States currency.

The money does not hold any monetary value.

Anyone who is passed this currency is urged to contact Gloversville Police at (518)-773-4514.