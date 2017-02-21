NYSP lab sees significant improvement in DWI evidence processing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced State Police Forensic Investigation Center in Albany has made significant progress in reducing the amount of time it takes to complete testing of evidence in DWI cases.

According to the governor’s office, the improvements helped reduce the number of pending cases by nearly half over the past two years. An $8.1 million grant by the Governor’s Traffic Committee allowed State Police to purchase new equipment and hire 14 new analysts and support staff.

Cracking down on drunk and impaired driving is more than vigilance on our roadways – it requires resources and technology to process the evidence and hold accountable those who get behind the wheel while under the influence,” said Governor Cuomo. “These investments have helped to reduce processing time, increase efficiency and create a safer, more secure New York for all.”

The State Police Forensic Laboratory System provides support statewide to Troopers and all law enforcement agencies, utilizing state-of-the-art analytical and investigative capabilities.