New virtual reality lounge opening in the Capital Region

By Published: Updated:
vr

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For millions around the world gaming is a way of life, and a virtual reality lounge in Clifton Park is bringing that experience to a level of immersion never seen before.

Toxic VR, a virtual reality lounge opening right here in the Capital Region, will allow gamers to try out the latest in virtual reality technology to play games or visit another world for 30 minutes at a time.

The lounge uses HTC Vive technology and high-powered computers to create the VR gaming experience.

Toxic VR opens Friday at the Clifton Park Center.

