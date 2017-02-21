Mother overdoses in convenience store bathroom with newborn by her side

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A mother is in custody after police say she overdosed in a convenience store restroom with her 1-month-old in tow.

According to WLWT, 27-year-old Lauren Bedford overdosed on heroin in the bathroom of a Cincinnati-area Thornton’s. She now faces charges of child endangerment and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Court documents say Bedford had her newborn and a hypodermic needle of heroin by her side when she was found. She is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Hamilton County Jail.

