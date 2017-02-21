Mohawk Hudson Humane Society heads to Puerto Rico to help stray animals

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Employees from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society are heading to Puerto Rico Tuesday morning to lend a hand and make a difference at the Commonwealth’s overcrowded animal shelters.

In Puerto Rico, tens of thousands of stray dogs roam the streets. The sheer amount of strays means those animals that do make it into a shelter face a 95% euthanasia rate.

Employees from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Shelter left the Menands shelter early Tuesday morning to catch a 6 a.m. flight South to Puerto Rico.

The local Humane Society has seen so much success; construction on a new facility is currently underway, that struggling shelters nationwide are now seeing out their help and advice.

They are one of nine shelters across the country who were chosen to help shelters in Puerto Rico get a handle on the number of stray cats and dogs.

MHHS CEO Brad Shear says employees will be in Puerto Rico for two days to assess the situation and start some mentoring.

“We know that the shelters are going to be crowded with animals. Their resources are going to be meager at best,” said Shear. “But we also know that there are people working at the shelters and volunteering there who are very passionate about the animals they’re taking care of and their cause.”

He says the trip represents just the beginning of what will be a long-lasting relationship.

“The hope is that we can go there and teach them about the programs that have really made a difference and hopefully see a turnaround in what’s happening with animals on the island,” said Shear.

The trip is made possible through the “Sister Shelter Project”, an initiative run by the Humane Society of the United States.