Marybeth Tinning denied parole for sixth time

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Daily Gazette, Marybeth Tinning was denied parole for the sixth time last month.

All nine of Tinning’s children died young from 1972 to 1985.

She was suspected in several of the deaths but only convicted of drowning her 4-month-old Tami Lynne.

She was sentenced to 20 years to life in 1987 and is now 74-years-old.

Tinning will be up for parole again in 18 months.

Tinning’s case gained national notoriety as an example of munchausen by proxy syndrome. It’s a rare mental health disorder where caregivers fabricate or cause injuries, illnesses or in this case death.

