Local nurse accused of choking 78-year-old patient facing charges

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A registered nurse is facing charges and being investigated after allegedly choking one of her patients.

It is all said to have happened at the Glens Falls Hospital last month.

A hospital spokesperson says they were notified of the alleged physical abuse back in January, which led to an investigation of one of their nurses.

That nurse has since resigned and is now facing some serious charges.

The Glens Falls Hospital was informed of the abuse that allegedly happened on January 1st.

According to a report by the Post Star, 39-year-old Stephanie Maybury-Caruso was arrested earlier this week for allegedly choking a 78-year old patient. The hospital says that patient was in the behavioral health unit and when they found out about the incident they alerted the state office of mental health which is required by law.

The investigation was eventually handed over to the Glens Falls Police Department. The Post Star also reports that although the patient was not injured, the incident was caught on surveillance footage.

The hospital says they are cooperating with police saying in a statement:

On January 17, 2017, Glens Falls Hospital was informed of an alleged act of physical abuse by a registered nurse against a patient in the Behavioral Health Unit, which occurred on January 1, 2017. Upon receiving this information, we immediately notified the New York State Office of Mental Health, as required by law, and began an internal investigation. On January 19, the nurse who is alleged to have committed the abuse resigned her position. A second nurse who was involved in the incident has since had her employment terminated. The Office of Mental Health referred the allegation to the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, which turned the investigation over to the Glens Falls Police Department. Yesterday, we learned that the Glens Falls Police are proceeding with charges against the individual alleged to have committed the abuse. Glens Falls Hospital is cooperating fully with this investigation. Our foremost responsibility is to provide safe, high quality care to our patients, while ensuring the well-being and safety of our visitors and employees. We have zero tolerance for actions or behaviors that put anyone, especially our patients, at risk.

Another nurse involved in the incident has also been fired.