First Albany community forum of the year being held

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Interim Police Chief Robert Sears will address Albany community members at the first community forum of the year at the Albany Jewish Community Center Tuesday night.

A flyer about the forum says the topics of discussion will include community policing, traffic safety and senior communities.

The Vice Chair of Albany Community Policing Advisory Committee says although crime in the city has gone down people are still in fear of crime.

Albany Police spokesperson Steve Smith says Interim Chief Sears will not be talking about recent bomb threats at the Albany JCC. The FBI is now investigating more than 60 threats to Jewish Centers around the country, Albany JCC executive Director Adam Chaskin says he’s confident in that investigation.

“The FBI I know on a national scale is working on this very diligently to try to find who did this. Trust that they’re going to get this remedied as fast as they can,” Chaskin said. “In the meantime, we are still the place for the entire community to come to feel safe, to be able to grow spiritually, mentally and physically.”

The forum starts at 6 p.m. and goes to 8 p.m. There will be a question and answer portion.