Contraceptive coverage in NY under investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An undercover sting prompted an investigation into how New York health insurers are informing clients about coverage for contraceptives.

The State Department of Financial Services released a report on Tuesday describing how at least 11 insurers were recently found to be providing inaccurate information about contraceptive drugs and devices.

The report found insurers were telling clients these items must be paid for when New York Law and the Affordable Care Act both call for coverage.

The DFS is now taking several steps to correct any violations:

Take all action necessary to ensure the full range of coverage for FDA-approved contraceptive delivery at no cost-sharing.

Request a corrective action plan for those insurers who have been found to have failed to provide accurate or complete information.

Request documentation from insurers regarding their coverage and reimbursement of contraceptives.