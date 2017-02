QUEENS, N.Y. (ABC NEWS) – Police and other officials have captured a bull that escaped a slaughterhouse after it led them on a wild chase through Queens on Tuesday.

Officials chased the bull before 11 a.m. until was cornered in the backyard of a home on Marsden Street. The bull then broke free and led police another chase.

It was spotted numerous times in Jamaica, Queens prior to police catching up with it.

Queens bull update: Skylands Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey is on the way to get the bull. https://t.co/YrEVusE3YQ pic.twitter.com/oiISNWqLiD — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 21, 2017