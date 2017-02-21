4 detained after alleged attempted abduction in Nassau

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four males accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old boy in Nassau have been detained by state police.

The boy’s parents were shaken up Tuesday. They said they didn’t expect an attempted abduction would take place on their quiet road. Now, they’re urging all parents to keep an eye on their children.

“He ran back in and told me, ‘Mom, somebody tried to get me into their car,’” Sarah Warner said.

Logan told his mom that four men told him to get into the car at the intersection of Central Nassau Road and Town Garage Road around 4 p.m.

“He ran into the house, and immediately, we called 911,” Sarah said.

New York State Police responded and stopped a car on Route 43 by the Crooked Lake House.

“The vehicle is a 2006 Dodge four-door white,” Logan’s father, Kevin Warner, said.

Sarah has lived in their home for 12 years. She said she stepped into the house to grab her gloves for a mere second before it happened.

“Very scared, nervous,” she said. “My heart beating more than it should.”

Kevin advised parents in the area to keep a close eye on their kids when they go outside, so a similar incident can be prevented.

“We’re going to take it very seriously,” he said. “This is not something that’s not going to be taken lightly.”

The males were detained at the New York State Police Sand Lake barracks. Logan’s father said all four are young, and one of them was believed to be underage.