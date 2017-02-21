2/21 Pet Connection: Mimi

mimi

Mimi is a beautiful tortie girl with very little “tortitude”. She is the calmest, most cuddly tortie her foster parents have ever met.

She gets along well with all the other felines in her foster home and she loves to snuggle with people. She is playful and will run at full speed up the steps to the top of the cat tree and then JUMP all the way to the floor!

She happily shares her catbed with other kittens but she’s also quite content to sleep by herself on the couch. Mimi was born 3/28/16, so she is nearly 11 months old.

Kitten Angels 518-573-9906

