12 bills introduced to ‘fix broken criminal justice system’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assembly Democrats have introduced a series of bills aimed at fixing what they call a broken criminal justice system.

There are 12 bills total, a few are already on the way to the Senate.

“I don’t want no one to go through, what I went through,” Kelvin Lazaro, sentenced at 17, said.

An assault and battery charge at 17 landed Lazaro in an adult prison.

“I became more aggressive, that’s all you felt inside there, scared, vulnerable,” Lazaro said.

He shared his story alongside advocates in Albany during the last session

Fast forward to this year, the Assembly passed a bill that would send those convicted of certain crimes to juvenile detention centers instead of adult prisons.

“This is one of the methods to help individuals who have been incarcerated to get a leg up and get a chance to restore themselves, back to a lawful productive life,” Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry, (D-35th District), said.

The bill did see opposition from 40 members.

“We can’t let them off, even if they’re not going to be incarcerated with adults we still need to make sure they pay for the crimes,” Assemblyman Mark Johns (R-135th District) said.

Some aren’t sold Republicans, who control the Senate, will agree to raise the age either.

“I haven’t seen too many encouraging things from the Senate when it comes to raising the age, we’ll see going forward, but the Assembly has made that I priority and we should continue to push that,” Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi (D-119th District) said.

The Assembly also passed legislation to ban the box or require employers to offer a job before running a background check as well as looking at limiting who can serve in solitary confinement and for how long.

“What ends up happening is the behavior that they’re trying to stop only gets worse because they’re put in the box,” Assemblyman Dan O’Donnell said.

Senate Democrats argue raising the age of criminal responsibility alone could save the state over $100 million a year. Senate Republicans are holding hearings on the issue.

While Lazaro is one step closer to seeing the legislation he supports pass both houses, insiders say ban the box and solitary confinement has yet to become a focus for Senate Republicans.