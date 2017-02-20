While most Momentive strikers head back to work, some won’t be clocking in

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After the end of the strike last week, Monday means back to work for the workers at Momentive in Waterford, though not all the strikers are expected to be back.

If you’ve driven by Momentive in the last few months you have likely caught a glimpse of the chanting protestors scattered around in front of the gates, with picket signs and burn barrels.

Those base camps have been packed up and brought back to headquarters. The workers are expected to officially head back to work on Monday.

Nearly 700 workers walked off the job in November, refusing to accept a new contract which they claimed threatened to slash benefits. However, last week, after 3 and a half months on negotiating several different offers, the workers finally reached a deal with the company.

The strikers say the deal does not contain everything they asked for but is an improvement from the deal they were originally offered.

While most workers will be heading back, 11 employees will not be clocking in on Monday. Those workers were fired for alleged misconduct on the picket line and accusations of sabotage inside the plant prior to the strike.

Before workers could step foot inside the plant they had to go through two days of training to get caught up on safety regulations.

So what’s in the 28-page contract agreement?

According to the contract all employees will get a $2,000 bonus for returning to work. They will then get a 2% raise this June, and again next June. Employees will be allowed to defer that bonus to a 401K account or to their health insurance account. However, the company will no longer offer health and welfare benefits to retirees.

Momentive is also offering retirement buyouts for up to 100 workers. Up to 50 workers who opt to voluntarily retire starting in January 2018 would get $40,000. Another 50 workers could take the same buyout in 2019.

The new three-year agreement is effective through June 2019.