GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — When you’re tired of waiting, you’re tired of waiting!

Tim and Yvonne Blankenship stopped at Subway in Grove City for lunch earlier this week when they saw this little dog getting impatient.

The dog, named Diamond, started barking and honking for the owner to hurry up. Diamond’s owner was only inside for a couple minutes.

Local residents commented on Facbeook that Diamond has been seen around town on other occasions honking the horn at its owner.