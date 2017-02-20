Telephone owned by Adolf Hitler sells for $243,000

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. (AP) – A telephone owned by Adolf Hitler has sold at auction for $243,000.

Andreas Kornfeld of Alexander Historical Auctions says the phone sold Sunday afternoon to a person who bid by phone. The auction house does not disclose the names of buyers.

Bidding for the phone started at $100,000.

The red telephone includes a Nazi party symbol and Hitler’s name engraved on the back. Occupying Russian officers gave the phone to a British officer, Sir Ralph Rayner, during a visit to Hitler’s bunker in Berlin. The phone was used in vehicles and trains as well as Hitler’s field headquarters.

Bill Panagopulos of Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City says considers the phone a “weapon of mass destruction,” noting that the orders Hitler gave over the phone took many lives.

Kornfeld says a porcelain figure of an Alsatian dog, also owned by Hitler, also sold Sunday to a different bidder for $24,300.