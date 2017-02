SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Restaurant week is starting up again in Schenectady County and diners are getting a chance at some discounts.

Restaurant Week gives people an excuse to try some local hot spots 25 different eateries are offering up a three-course menu for a special fixed price of just $25 per person.

If you want to take part, it’s best to make a reservation in advance.

Restaurant Week continues through Sunday.

List of 25 participating restaurants and their menus.