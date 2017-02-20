Quick, early melting poses dangers for winter sports

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sounds of the Adirondacks thawing out may seem peaceful in the middle of winter, but the DEC says all this quick and early melting could become very dangerous.

The agency has heightened the risk of an avalanche and they’re warning winter mountain sports enthusiasts to take precaution, particularly in the High Peaks Region.

“That’s just going to be a constant flow that’s just going to get deeper the puddles going to get bigger.”

While the DEC says avalanches are rare in the Adirondacks, this sudden thaw comes with a whole other set of dangers. The South Warren County Snow Mobile Club was forced to shut down their trails for safety reasons.

“It’s a liability issue for the club,” Mike Zilm, of the South Warren County Snow Mobile Club, said. “With all the running water we get a lot of wash outs just wash big sections out of the trail and you can come on those pretty quick and do some damage to the machine and the person themselves.”

Despite the warnings, people are still venturing out on a partially frozen Lake George this afternoon.

“You can’t stop everybody. Some people are still going out there but the lake is really unsafe. We’ve had some problems up north with snowmobiles going through.”

With temperatures forecasted in the 50s the rest of the week and flirting with 60 on Thursday, some say winter activities on the trails are just going to have to wait.

If you still plan on going out to these trails during the week, the DEC recommends that you always let somebody know what your plan is and where you are going to be.