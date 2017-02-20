People across the Capital Region enjoying the warm weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – School is out and spring is in the air and it seems everyone is getting out to enjoy a little fun in the sun.

Whether biking, roller-skating, walking, tubing, or flying a kite, everyone had the same idea.

“Just be outside as much as we can and enjoy the warm weather,” Barbara and Justice, of The Crossings, said.

“It’s also really fun. It’s nice and warm out,” Sam and Kiah, at Maple Ski Ridge, said.

We are experiencing warmer than average temperatures this week. After coming off below freezing temperatures and quite a bit of snow, the fresh air is welcome.

“A little cooped up over the course of the last few days so it’s kind of nice,” Chris, June and Ryan, of The Crossings, said.

It’s not over yet. By week’s end, we could be up to around 60. No matter what you choose to do, try and get out and have some fun!

 

