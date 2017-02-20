Man accused of trying to steal safe from Dollar Tree found injured on top of freezer

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of breaking into a Dollar Tree in Watervliet was found on top of a large freezer by police.

An employee attempting to open this dollar tree noticed something just wasn’t right and when she called police what they found was incredibly strange.

“This one is kind of outside the realm of what we’re used to dealing with.”

Watervliet Police chief Mark Spain says an employee called them to the Dollar Tree on Broadway Sunday morning.

“She had noticed that the alarm was going off and that the back door was ajar.”

When police searched the building, they found William Anderson, 39, on top of a large freezer with a wound to his head.

“We don’t know if he climbed back up there or how he got there but that’s where we found him.”

Spain says it appears Anderson has tried to steal the safe and then moved on to a smaller target.

“That was about 800 pounds and bolted to the floor. So that was unsuccessful.”

Police say he went for the change in the gumball machine.

“He got the gumballs but he didn’t get the change out of it.”

Spain says it’s important his officers found Anderson quickly.

“The fast work of our officers when they did the sweep and getting him medical attention right away was probably a benefit to him.”

And to fall back on their training while doing a sweep of the building.

“When you go to the academy one of the first things they tell you is always look up.”

Anderson is facing several charges including burglary.

Spain says the employee absolutely did the right thing by calling the police.

“I think the best thing to do is to contact the police and let us go through the building first. Do a sweep. Make sure there’s nobody there and then conduct business as usual.”

Anderson does have a prior criminal record and is being held at Albany County Jail.