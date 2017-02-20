How to avoid falling victim to the sophisticated “Grandparent phone scam”

(NEWS10) – It’s tax season, which means it’s also scam season. One common scam preys on the golden heart of an unsuspecting elderly person.

The perfect victim is a person living alone, over the age of 65.

It’s called the “grandparent scam”, because callers pretend to be the grandchildren of the victim, but anyone, at any age, can fall into the trap, thinking they’re just helping a loved one.

Thieves will do their research, collecting details about their victims to make their stories more believable.

They will use stolen information like names and phone numbers. They’ll scan obituaries, and go through mail to look for any family relationship to use as a connection to their victim.

AARP offers the following advice to help beat the scammer if you ever get the call:

First – Pause and call around. Take a breath and verify.

Second – Guard your personal information.

Third – Ask questions that only the real person would know, things that can’t be found online like, “what did I send you for your birthday?” or “what did I call you as a child?”

If something doesn’t sound right, just keep asking questions.

The key to avoiding falling victim to scams is to always verify, verify, verify.